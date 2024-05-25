Ranveer Singh gushes over his wife Deepika Padukone's latest pics, says "Uff! Kya Karun Main..."

After Deepika Padukone shared a series of pictures in a beautiful yellow flowy dress that elevated her charming personality, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh couldn't resist complimenting his wife. Taking to Instagram stories, awestruck Ranveer dropped pictures of Deepika along with a caption, that read, "Uff! Kya Karun main? Marr jaun?"

In another picture, he wrote, "buri nazar wale tera moonh kala," accompanied by an evil eye. In the last image, he affectionately called Deepika his sunshine.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in September. Deepika stepped out in Mumbai on Friday.

Before heading to launch her skincare brand in Tira's store, the mom-to-be took to Instagram and treated fans to a couple of images in which she could be seen basking in the glow of her pregnancy. On Monday, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at a polling booth to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bollywood power couple, twinning in white, radiated joy as they arrived at the polling booth in Mumbai. Deepika, beaming with her pregnancy glow, donned an oversized white shirt and light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible, while Ranveer complemented her in a matching white ensemble. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Singham Again,' the third installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast.

Joining her are industry stalwarts including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. But that's not all on her plate. Deepika is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD,' sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Additionally, she's gearing up for 'The Intern,' a promising project where she will star alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming projects, including the highly-anticipated third instalment of the 'Don' franchise, where he takes on the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani.

Additionally, he is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's action-packed film 'Singham Again,' alongside Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

