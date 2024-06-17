Essar's Ruia Family: A Legacy of Unity in Business

The Ruia family, the founders of the Essar Group, have managed to avoid the public feuds that often plague Indian family-run businesses. Three generations of the family, led by founder brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, continue to live and work together harmoniously.

Essar Capital Director, Prashant Ruia, cites aligned goals and space for personal expression as crucial for maintaining strong family relations. This unity supports the conglomerate's diverse ventures in energy, metals, infrastructure, and more.

Founded in 1969, Essar started in construction and engineering, and later diversified into sectors like energy, steel, and telecom. Despite financial setbacks, the group is now valued at about USD 8 billion, with a focus on global expansion and new investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)