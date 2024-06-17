Cleaner Delhi's Air Requires Tough Decisions: Sunita Narain

Sunita Narain, a leading environmentalist, has called for 'uncomfortable and inconvenient' decisions to clean up Delhi's air, emphasizing that niceties won't suffice, especially with the affluent who largely contribute to pollution.

In a candid discussion with PTI editors, Narain noted various governmental efforts like banning coal and introducing BSVI fuel have been overshadowed by erratic weather patterns and slow crisis response. She underscored the significant pollution from transport and industries within the city.

Narain, Director General of the Centre for Science and Environment, urged the central government to bring natural gas under GST, arguing current taxes make it less competitive against coal. Highlighting past successes like the coal ban and public transport enhancement, she stressed rapid implementation of pollution-reduction measures.

