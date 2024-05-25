US Ambassador Garcetti Shines Light on India's Blind Cricket Team and Space Cooperation

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Saturday met and cheered India's Blind Cricket Team as they prepare to promote blind cricket in the US during the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Garcetti, who is on an official trip to Bengaluru, took to 'X' and also shared pictures with the team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here and in one of the pictures, he was also seen batting.

''I am truly ''bowled over!'' What a joy to meet and cheer India's Blind Cricket Team as they prepare to promote blind cricket in the U.S. during the T20 Cricket World Cup. Can't wait to welcome them and celebrate the magic of cricket in America! Thank you @GKMahantesh and Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) for hosting this inspiring event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the world's first solar-powered cricket venue. #PlayWithUS #USIndiaFWD #SportsBuildBridges #SportsDiplomacy #GoGreen,'' he posted.

Later, in a statement, the US Consulate said that Garcetti met with the former world champion blind cricket team to learn from the diverse team and witness their skills first hand. He extended his best wishes for the team's upcoming trip to the United States to promote blind cricket ahead of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

According to the US Consulate, Garcetti's inaugural visit to Bengaluru underscored the shared commitment of the US and India to leverage technology and innovation for societal progress, laying the foundation for enhanced collaboration and strategic partnerships in commercial space exploration.

Garcetti visited Bengaluru to meet with space sector business leaders and entrepreneurs to spotlight robust economic and commercial relations between the United States and India that will, transform the coming century, from the seabed to the stars.

On Friday, he visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters and met with Chairman S Somanath and discussed the ongoing cooperation between India and the US in the field of space.

''Joined by US Consul General Chris Hodges, Ambassador Garcetti and ISRO Chairperson Dr. Somanath met to discuss space collaboration, including on the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission, known as NISAR. He also spoke with industry leaders and members of the American Chamber of Commerce India, focusing on the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (ICET) as an important mechanism for expanding our strategic security and technology cooperation.

''The US Ambassador toured the Science Gallery Bengaluru, India's first independent not-for-profit public institution for research-based engagement and viewed the ''Carbon'' exhibition,'' the US Consulate stated.

Later, Garcetti also delivered a keynote address at the US-India Commercial Space Cooperation Conference on Unlocking Opportunities for US Industry and Indian Space Startups, a space industry gathering focused on joint space exploration, launching satellites, and training astronauts, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)