Tragic Collision: Goods Train Hits Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

At least five people died and around 30 were injured when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured have been moved to nearby hospitals. The accident caused three rear compartments of the express train to derail.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:16 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
At least five persons died and around 30 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the spot, which is about seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. The injured individuals are being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"Five persons have died in the accident so far, and around 30 people sustained injuries, which are not fatal," a senior police officer confirmed. The collision caused three rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express to derail under the impact.

The divisional railway manager of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division stated that the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was en route to Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

