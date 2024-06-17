Tragic Collision: Goods Train Hits Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

At least five persons died and around 30 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the spot, which is about seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. The injured individuals are being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"Five persons have died in the accident so far, and around 30 people sustained injuries, which are not fatal," a senior police officer confirmed. The collision caused three rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express to derail under the impact.

The divisional railway manager of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division stated that the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was en route to Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred.

