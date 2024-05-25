Left Menu

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui shares first pic after being hospitalised

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who was hospitalised after falling ill, recently shared an update from the hospital for his fans

ANI | Updated: 25-05-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 20:59 IST
Munawar Faruqui (image source: Instagram/munawar.faruqui). Image Credit: ANI

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who was hospitalised after falling ill, recently shared an update from the hospital for his fans. The comedian on Saturday took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture from the hospital.

In the picture, Munawar can be seen wearing a hospital gown. He captioned it as, "Recovery mode. Prayers (sic)." Earlier, Nitin Menghani, a friend of Munawar and winner of Lock Up Season 1 took to his Instagram stories to drop a picture of Munawar from the hospital.

In the picture, Munawar was seen lying on the bed with IV drops on his hand. Nitin captioned his post as, "Wishing all the strength to my brother @munawar.Faruqui get well soon."

Munawar made his television debut as a roast comic with Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. He gained popularity after winning reality shows like Lock Upp Season 1 and Bigg Boss 17 featuring Salman Khan. Munawar is also credited for music videos like 'Halki Si Barsaat,' 'Ik Tu Hi', and 'Halki Halki Si'. He has made special appearances in television shows such as Suhaagan, Dance Deewane season 4, and Madness Machayenge - Idia Ko Hasayenge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

