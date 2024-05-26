Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 02:28 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Kodi, star of 'Dog on Trial,' takes home Cannes' top dog prize

There was lots of tail-wagging and face-licking as Kodi, this year's winner of the Palm Dog, the canine equivalent of the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, went up to receive his red collar for the French comedy "Dog on Trial" on Friday. The Griffon mix was praised for his "breathtaking" performance as Cosmos, a guide dog for a visually impaired man, who goes on trial over an attack, in a case whose outcome could mean death.

