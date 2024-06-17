Tripura's Underground Power Push: Preventing Monsoon Power Outages

The Tripura government is set to embark on an ambitious project to install underground electricity cable networks in various urban areas, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) regions, according to state Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The initiative, aimed at preventing power outages during the monsoon season, is crucial in a cyclone-prone state like Tripura. 'If a cyclone hits, it causes heavy damage to the over-ground electric transmission. To avoid power outages during monsoon season, we will go for underground cable laying in some urban areas,' Nath informed the press on Sunday.

Areas slated for the underground cable network include AMC, Khumulwng in West district, Dharmanagar in North district, and Udaipur in Gumati district. The project, expected to cost Rs 2,010 crore, will require borrowing funds and involve expert companies in underground cable laying. Nath also highlighted the issue of unauthorized AC usage contributing to power cuts and urged consumers to regularize their electrical load.

