Left Menu

Tripura's Underground Power Push: Preventing Monsoon Power Outages

The Tripura government plans to install underground electricity cables in urban areas, including Agartala, to prevent monsoon power outages. This Rs 2,010 crore project aims to mitigate cyclone damage and ensure a stable power supply. Authorities will also crack down on unauthorized AC usage for better load management.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:19 IST
Tripura's Underground Power Push: Preventing Monsoon Power Outages
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government is set to embark on an ambitious project to install underground electricity cable networks in various urban areas, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) regions, according to state Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The initiative, aimed at preventing power outages during the monsoon season, is crucial in a cyclone-prone state like Tripura. 'If a cyclone hits, it causes heavy damage to the over-ground electric transmission. To avoid power outages during monsoon season, we will go for underground cable laying in some urban areas,' Nath informed the press on Sunday.

Areas slated for the underground cable network include AMC, Khumulwng in West district, Dharmanagar in North district, and Udaipur in Gumati district. The project, expected to cost Rs 2,010 crore, will require borrowing funds and involve expert companies in underground cable laying. Nath also highlighted the issue of unauthorized AC usage contributing to power cuts and urged consumers to regularize their electrical load.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024