Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Leaders Extend Heartfelt Bakrid Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended Bakrid greetings to the state's Muslims. They emphasized the festival's themes of sacrifice, devotion, and compassion. Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his wishes, highlighting Bakrid's association with grace and selflessness.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh Leaders Extend Heartfelt Bakrid Greetings
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued warm Bakrid greetings to the Muslim community on Monday. The Governor stressed the festival's profound significance in Islam, marked by special prayers and reverence.

In a Raj Bhavan release, Nazeer stated, 'On the solemn occasion of Bakrid (Id-ul-Zuha), I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh.' He highlighted Bakrid's symbolism of sacrifice, unwavering devotion, and empathy for the less fortunate, underlining values of selflessness, obedience, and sharing.

Chief Minister Naidu took to 'X' to emphasize Bakrid's message against selfishness, jealousy, and hatred. 'The central essence of Bakrid festival is to propagate the virtues of not being selfish, jealous, or hateful. Of all the virtues, Bakrid tells that charity is greatest,' Naidu noted. Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy echoed these sentiments, acknowledging Bakrid as synonymous with grace and sacrifice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024