Andhra Pradesh Leaders Extend Heartfelt Bakrid Greetings
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended Bakrid greetings to the state's Muslims. They emphasized the festival's themes of sacrifice, devotion, and compassion. Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his wishes, highlighting Bakrid's association with grace and selflessness.
Andhra Pradesh's Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued warm Bakrid greetings to the Muslim community on Monday. The Governor stressed the festival's profound significance in Islam, marked by special prayers and reverence.
In a Raj Bhavan release, Nazeer stated, 'On the solemn occasion of Bakrid (Id-ul-Zuha), I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh.' He highlighted Bakrid's symbolism of sacrifice, unwavering devotion, and empathy for the less fortunate, underlining values of selflessness, obedience, and sharing.
Chief Minister Naidu took to 'X' to emphasize Bakrid's message against selfishness, jealousy, and hatred. 'The central essence of Bakrid festival is to propagate the virtues of not being selfish, jealous, or hateful. Of all the virtues, Bakrid tells that charity is greatest,' Naidu noted. Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy echoed these sentiments, acknowledging Bakrid as synonymous with grace and sacrifice.
