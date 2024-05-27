"Courtroom drama is my favourite genre": Neil Bhoopalam on his upcoming series 'Illegal 3'

Actor Neil Bhoopalam is all set to come up with his upcoming series 'Illegal 3'. He talked about his love for courtroom drama since childhood and shared his experience of being part of it. "Courtroom drama is my favourite genre. I've been following it since my childhood, so getting the opportunity to be a part of 'Illegal Season 3' is like a dream come true for me," he said.

"Being part of such a gripping and intense show allows me to delve into complex legal narratives, which I have always admired. This experience not only fulfills a long-held passion but also challenges me as an actor to bring authenticity and depth to my character. I am truly excited for the audience to see the new season and hope they enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed being a part of it," he added. Earlier, he talked about his character in the series. "I played Dushyant Singh Rathore who is a business tycoon. Its a great fun playing this role."

'Illegal 3,' directed by Sahir Raza, the legal drama series, also stars Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, and Zayn Marie Khan. Recently, the makers of the third season unveiled the trailer of the courtroom drama.

In this new season of the series, lawyer Niharika Singh, played by Neha Sharma, starts on a thrilling journey driven by her desire to become Delhi's top legal luminary, abandoning her once-cherished beliefs. Throughout the series, viewers have seen her ideological struggle with Janardhan Jaitely (Piyush Mishra).

The third season of 'Illegal' is set to premiere on Jio Cinema on May 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)