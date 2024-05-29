Left Menu

Student Clash at Karnataka College Over 'Adipurush' Song

A clash erupted between two student groups at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Bidar, Karnataka, over the playing of a song from the movie 'Adipurush' during a cultural event. The 'Jai Sriram' song triggered the altercation, resulting in one student being injured. Police and state ministers intervened to deescalate the situation.

PTI | Bidar | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:05 IST
A clash broke out between two groups of students at an engineering college here over playing a song from actor Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' at a cultural event on Wednesday, police sources said.

Soon after the 'Jai Sriram' song was played, a section of students took objection to it and clashed with another group in the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Bidar.

According to sources, one student was injured in the scuffle inside the college auditorium.

Upon learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot. Later, Karnataka ministers Eshwar Khandre and Rahim Khan also visited the college to diffuse the situation.

