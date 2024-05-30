Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar' Set for September 27 Release

Updated: 30-05-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 11:47 IST
Malayalam cinema star Dulquer Salmaan has announced that his next film ''Lucky Baskhar'' will hit the screens on September 27.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film celebrates 12 years of Salmaan's journey in the film industry. It is backed by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas.

The actor, whose last release was 2023's ''King of Kotha'', shared the release date of ''Lucky Baskhar'' on Instagram.

''Gear up to witness the extra-ordinary tale of #LuckyBaskhar in theatres from SEPTEMBER 27th,'' Salmaan captioned the poster of the film.

Also starring Meenaakshi Chaudhary, ''Lucky Baskhar'' has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

