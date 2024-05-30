Left Menu

PM Modi's 45-Hour Meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kanyakumari to embark on a 45-hour meditation session at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Scheduled to offer prayers at Bhagavathi Amman temple, Modi will meditate at the Rock Memorial, inspired by spiritual icon Swami Vivekananda. Security arrangements have been fortified for his stay.

30-05-2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday to embark on a 45-hour long meditation session at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial here.

The PM arrived from nearby Thiruvananthapuram and he is scheduled to offer worship at the Bhagavathi Amman temple and later reach Vivekananda Rock Memorial and perform meditation for nearly two days. Ahead of his departure on June 1, Modi is likely to visit the Thiruvalluvar statue, next to the memorial. Both the memorial and statue were built on tiny islets, that are separate and mound-like rocky formations in the sea. All arrangements, including heavy security, are in place for Modi's 45-hour stay at the famed, mid-sea memorial, named after the revered Hindu saint.

Modi will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, here following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign later today, BJP leaders had said. The PM had undertaken a similar exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign.

Modi will meditate from the evening of Thursday to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda -- a spiritual icon admired by Modi -- is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

Security has been beefed up ahead of Modi's visit and 2000 police personnel will stand guard during his stay, even as the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy would also maintain tight vigil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

