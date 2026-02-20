Left Menu

Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Bust: Anti-Corruption Bureau Strikes in Maharashtra

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a tehsildar in Beed, Maharashtra, for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for a solvency certificate. Initially demanding Rs 50,000, the suspect avoided accepting the bribe multiple times before being detained. Officials seized valuable items during the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:37 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Beed district has apprehended a tehsildar accused of requesting a bribe to issue a solvency certificate. Venkatesh Baburao Munde, 47, initially demanded Rs 50,000 but later negotiated the amount to Rs 20,000, according to officials.

The complainant, who was asked for the bribe, reported the matter to the ACB, leading to a verification process. A trap was laid on three separate occasions, but the accused did not accept the money, suspecting a setup, stated ACB's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sopan Chitampalle.

Following the complaint, Munde was taken into custody, and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was initiated. During a search of his premises, two mobile phones with considerable value were seized, and further searches are ongoing at his residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

