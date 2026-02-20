India's Batting Unit Looks to Conquer Spin Challenges in T20 World Cup

India's cricket team faces a critical juncture as they prepare for their Super Eight encounter with South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup. Bowling coach Morne Morkel is confident that the team's batting lineup will overcome its spin struggles and adapt to the challenging conditions.

Addressing concerns at a pre-match conference, Morkel highlighted the mixed results against spin in previous matches, but emphasized the potential for improvement. He pointed to successful instances where India managed to post high scores, attributing it to finding the right balance and timing towards the end of innings.

Despite setbacks, such as losing key wickets to spinners in previous games, India's performance against the Netherlands showed promise. The team's campaign will see them face Zimbabwe and the West Indies next, with hopes of refining their strategy against spin-heavy attacks.

