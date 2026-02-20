Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge
Mumbai recorded its fifth highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of February at 130, in the 'moderate' category. Prominent city locations like Bandra Kurla Complex showed concerning levels, with the worst reading at Worli. The SAMEER app warns of respiratory discomfort for vulnerable groups due to prevailing AQI levels.
Mumbai is grappling with moderate air quality levels, recording its fifth highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of the month at 130, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app. Friday's figure adds to a worrying trend observed throughout February.
Key business districts and densely populated areas are worst affected. Bandra Kurla Complex reported an AQI of 172, while Kurla and Deonar showed levels of 160 and 161 respectively. The most severe reading was from Worli, with an AQI of 256, categorizing it as 'poor'.
The data revealed a persistent issue, with the same pattern noted in January. Experts caution that sustained high AQI levels pose significant health risks, especially for individuals with lung and heart conditions, demanding urgent attention to mitigate these effects.
