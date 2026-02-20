Left Menu

Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

Australia's bowlers showcased their skill by restricting Oman to 104 in a T20 World Cup match. Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa were instrumental in the bowling attack. The game highlighted Australia's disciplined tactics and Oman's struggles, with Wasim Ali being Oman's top scorer at 32 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:36 IST
Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

Australia's bowling unit demonstrated its prowess in a commanding performance against Oman, restricting the opposing team to a mere 104 runs during their T20 World Cup group stage endgame.

Pace bowler Xavier Bartlett and spinner Adam Zampa were pivotal, exhibiting expertise and precision. Bartlett claimed two wickets for 27 runs, while Zampa took four wickets at the cost of 21 runs.

Oman's batsman Wasim Ali attempted to resist, managing to score 32 runs, becoming the team's highest run-scorer. Nevertheless, the concerted effort by Australia's bowlers spelled doom for Oman.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026