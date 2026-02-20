Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

Australia's bowling unit demonstrated its prowess in a commanding performance against Oman, restricting the opposing team to a mere 104 runs during their T20 World Cup group stage endgame.

Pace bowler Xavier Bartlett and spinner Adam Zampa were pivotal, exhibiting expertise and precision. Bartlett claimed two wickets for 27 runs, while Zampa took four wickets at the cost of 21 runs.

Oman's batsman Wasim Ali attempted to resist, managing to score 32 runs, becoming the team's highest run-scorer. Nevertheless, the concerted effort by Australia's bowlers spelled doom for Oman.