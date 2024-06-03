Josh Brolin joins star-studded cast of Rian Johnson's 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

In a thrilling twist for fans of the 'Knives Out' franchise, Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin has officially joined the star-studded cast of Rian Johnson's directorial 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' While details about Brolin's character remain shrouded in mystery, his involvement adds another layer of intrigue to the already captivating narrative.

Set to reprise his role as the enigmatic Southern detective Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig leads an ensemble cast that includes Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, and Daryl McCormack, confirms Deadline. Since its inception, the 'Knives Out' series has breathed new life into the murder mystery genre, with Craig's Blanc at the heart of each intricate investigation.

The franchise made its debut with Johnson's 2019 hit, boasting a star-studded ensemble and earning over USD 310 million worldwide, reported Deadline. Following its success, Netflix secured the rights for two sequels, with 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' hitting screens in 2022.

'Wake Up Dead Man' sees Johnson returning to the director's chair, armed with his signature blend of suspense and wit. Produced in collaboration with Ram Bergman for T-Street, the film promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in the 'Knives Out' saga.

Brolin's recent successes include his acclaimed portrayal of Gurney Halleck in 'Dune: Part Two,' and in the second season of Prime Video's 'Outer Range.' (ANI)

