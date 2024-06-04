Left Menu

Amandla Stenberg Explores Trauma in 'Star Wars: Acolyte'

'Star Wars: Acolyte' merges murder mystery with family drama themes. Amandla Stenberg delves into how trauma impacts individuals within the 'Star Wars' universe, portraying Mae, a character with deep family issues and strong ties to the Force.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 02:27 IST
Amandla Stenberg Explores Trauma in 'Star Wars: Acolyte'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Star Wars' show 'Acolyte' merges murder mystery with family drama

For Amandla Stenberg, the "Star Wars" franchise is about how trauma affects everyone and how the inability to accept and process it makes people more vulnerable to corruption. The "Hunger Games" actor stars in the new eight-episode Star Wars series "The Acolyte" on Disney+ as Mae, a character with complicated family problems and a strong connection to the Force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024