Amandla Stenberg Explores Trauma in 'Star Wars: Acolyte'

'Star Wars' show 'Acolyte' merges murder mystery with family drama

For Amandla Stenberg, the "Star Wars" franchise is about how trauma affects everyone and how the inability to accept and process it makes people more vulnerable to corruption. The "Hunger Games" actor stars in the new eight-episode Star Wars series "The Acolyte" on Disney+ as Mae, a character with complicated family problems and a strong connection to the Force.

