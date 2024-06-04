Rakul Preet Singh back on her 'fav set', begins shoot of 'De De Pyaar De 2'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has started shooting for the upcoming 'De De Pyaar De 2'. On Tuesday, she shared a photo from the set. Rakul Preet took to her Instagram stories and treated fans with glimpse from her vanity while getting ready.

The image captures Rakul Preet holding a script in her hands. She captioned the post, "Back to my fav set !! DDPD 2 Begins".

'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. Recently, the makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer announced the release date of the film.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the makers of the movie, Luv films and T series films mentioned, "De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur82 and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan." It will be released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

'De De Pyaar De' is a 2019 romantic comedy film produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. The film follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

Apart from this, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. (ANI)

