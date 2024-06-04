"Very happy that I am getting chance to serve people for third time": Hema Malini on her win from Mathura in LS polls

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini won the Mathura constituency for the third time in a row. She defeated Congress' Mukesh Dhangar by a huge margin of 2,93,407 votes. Malini (75) garnered 5,10,064 votes. While Congress candidate Dhangar and BSP candidate Suresh Singh received 2,16,657 and 1,88,417 votes respectively.

After winning the seat for the third time, expressing her excitement, Hema Malini told media, "I am very happy that I am getting a chance to serve people for the third time, I thank people. I am getting an opportunity to complete all the work that was left incomplete. I also thank the workers of our alliance." Hema Malini also won the seat in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, as the counting of Lok Sabha elections is coming to end, the Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on 240 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP is leading on around 300 seats. BJP is seeking a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is trying to wrest power from the ruling party.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is leading on 33 seats, while its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal and Apna Dal are ahead on two and one seat respectively. While Samajwadi Party and Congress under the INDIA bloc, won 37 and six seats respectively.

Hema is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. The Padma Shri awardee is best known for her works in Bollywood films like 'Dream Girl', 'Sholay', 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', and 'Satte Pe Satta' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)