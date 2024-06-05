Left Menu

"Unwavering belief, love for cinema have been driving forces behind my career": Manav Vij

Manav Vij, who is all set to play the role of 'Gadar Singh' in his upcoming web series 'Gaanth,' opened up about his journey in the industry.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:12 IST
Manav Vij (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Manav Vij, who is all set to play the role of 'Gadar Singh' in his upcoming web series 'Gaanth,' opened up about his journey in the industry. The series delves into the eerie streets of East Delhi, where a perplexing case of mass suicide grips both media and police attention. An unlikely duo, comprising a police officer and a psychiatrist, teams up to unravel the mystery, uncovering much darker secrets along the way. In a candid conversation, Manav reflects on his journey in the industry and shares his motivation to continue pushing boundaries in his career.

Talking about his journey and his acting career, Manav shares, "My journey in the industry by far can be encapsulated in one word: Faith. Transitioning from a small town to a city of dreams, my unwavering belief and love for cinema have been the driving forces behind my decision to pursue acting as a career. Without this deep-rooted passion and conviction, I wouldn't be where I am today." He added, "I personally feel that failure teaches you way more than success. Through this journey, I learned to embrace challenges, take risks, and keep pushing myself to evolve as an actor. Each failure has been a valuable lesson that has ultimately contributed to my growth and development in this competitive industry."

'Gaanth', which also stars Saloni Batra, and Monika Panwar, will be out on JioCinema on June 11. Kanishk Verma has directed it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

