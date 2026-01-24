High-Stakes Peace Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas

High-stakes negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian envoys unfolded in Abu Dhabi on Friday, focusing on the contentious issue of territory, particularly the Donbas region, amidst intensified Russian airstrikes that have severely impacted Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that resolving the territorial dispute is central to the talks, held under U.S. mediation, as pressure mounts for a peace deal. Despite this, Moscow's demand for Kyiv to cede the Donbas remains a significant sticking point, with no immediate end in sight.

The backdrop of these talks includes increased Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grids, creating a humanitarian crisis as winter conditions worsen. While Zelenskiy rejects territorial concessions, ongoing dialogues continue to seek a diplomatic resolution, albeit with little progress.