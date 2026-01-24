Left Menu

Tragic Night: Fatal Shooting at Delhi Cafe Spurs Investigation

A 24-year-old man, Faizan, also known as Fazzi, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants at a cafe in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area late Friday night. Police are investigating the incident, examining CCTV footage, and interacting with witnesses to ascertain the events and motive behind the shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:36 IST
Tragic Night: Fatal Shooting at Delhi Cafe Spurs Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was tragically shot dead by unknown assailants at a cafe in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area late Friday night, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 10:28 p.m., prompting an immediate police response to the scene where Faizan, also known as Fazzi, was found injured. He was quickly transported to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities have launched an investigation, with a Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory team at the site gathering evidence. Officials are examining CCTV footage from the cafe and surrounding areas to identify the attackers, while also questioning witnesses and staff to piece together the sequence of events leading to the tragic shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026