Tragic Night: Fatal Shooting at Delhi Cafe Spurs Investigation

A man was tragically shot dead by unknown assailants at a cafe in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area late Friday night, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 10:28 p.m., prompting an immediate police response to the scene where Faizan, also known as Fazzi, was found injured. He was quickly transported to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities have launched an investigation, with a Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory team at the site gathering evidence. Officials are examining CCTV footage from the cafe and surrounding areas to identify the attackers, while also questioning witnesses and staff to piece together the sequence of events leading to the tragic shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)