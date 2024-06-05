Paramount+ greenlights season 3 of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'

Fans of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' can rejoice as Paramount+ has officially given the green light for a third season of the gripping Criminal Minds sequel series. Set to commence production later this year, the renewal ensures that the beloved team of profilers will continue their relentless pursuit of elusive criminals, providing viewers with an adrenaline-packed experience, as confirmed by Deadline.

The news comes just ahead of the drop of Season 2 of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' on June 6, where eager fans can expect to dive into the latest thrilling escapades of the FBI's elite Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). With the release of two new episodes, followed by weekly Thursday streams, the anticipation for the upcoming season is palpable.

Following the dramatic events of the previous season, the upcoming instalment will thrust the BAU into the heart of the deadly mystery surrounding Gold Star, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As the team delves into this intricate conspiracy, they are confronted with an unexpected twist involving the notorious serial killer Elias Voit, who strikes a deal that lands him in federal custody within the BAU's jurisdiction.

This sets the stage for the team's most challenging ordeal yet, promising mind-bending consequences that will test their mettle like never before. The stellar cast, including Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster, will return to reprise their roles, accompanied by an array of esteemed guest stars.

The production, led by ABC Signature and CBS Studios, boasts an exceptional lineup of executive producers, with Erica Messer serving as showrunner and Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also contributing to the show's success. Moreover, Paramount+ offers an extensive library featuring all 15 seasons of the original 'Criminal Minds' series, ensuring that enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the thrilling universe of criminal profiling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)