Left Menu

50 Years On: Remembering Jayaprakash Narayan's Call for 'Sampoorna Kranti'

It has been 50 years since Jayaprakash Narayan called for a 'Total Revolution' on June 5, 1974, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. His demand for socio-political change ignited the Bihar Movement, leading to the Emergency. Today, 'JP's legacy is commemorated in statues, public buildings, and political rhetoric.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:30 IST
50 Years On: Remembering Jayaprakash Narayan's Call for 'Sampoorna Kranti'
Jayaprakash Narayan
  • Country:
  • India

It has been five decades since socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan made history at Patna's Gandhi Maidan with his resounding call for 'Sampoorna Kranti'—Total Revolution—on June 5, 1974. Marking the occasion, the Patna district administration paid homage to 'Loknayak' with floral tributes at his statue near Gandhi Maidan on Wednesday.

The fervor and revolutionary zeal 'JP' incited among the masses have left an indelible mark on Bihar's political landscape. His movement, initially aimed at ousting the Ghafoor ministry, quickly escalated to demand the resignation of Indira Gandhi's government, setting the stage for the Emergency period.

Jayaprakash Narayan's memory is etched into the very fabric of Patna—manifested in statues, institutions, and public thoroughfares named in his honor. From the JP Setu bridge to the Sampoorna Kranti Express train, his legacy continues to inspire the pursuit of social justice and political reform in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024