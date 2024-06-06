50 Years On: Remembering Jayaprakash Narayan's Call for 'Sampoorna Kranti'
It has been 50 years since Jayaprakash Narayan called for a 'Total Revolution' on June 5, 1974, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. His demand for socio-political change ignited the Bihar Movement, leading to the Emergency. Today, 'JP's legacy is commemorated in statues, public buildings, and political rhetoric.
It has been five decades since socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan made history at Patna's Gandhi Maidan with his resounding call for 'Sampoorna Kranti'—Total Revolution—on June 5, 1974. Marking the occasion, the Patna district administration paid homage to 'Loknayak' with floral tributes at his statue near Gandhi Maidan on Wednesday.
The fervor and revolutionary zeal 'JP' incited among the masses have left an indelible mark on Bihar's political landscape. His movement, initially aimed at ousting the Ghafoor ministry, quickly escalated to demand the resignation of Indira Gandhi's government, setting the stage for the Emergency period.
Jayaprakash Narayan's memory is etched into the very fabric of Patna—manifested in statues, institutions, and public thoroughfares named in his honor. From the JP Setu bridge to the Sampoorna Kranti Express train, his legacy continues to inspire the pursuit of social justice and political reform in India.
