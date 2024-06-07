Rohan Khanna Triumphs at 20th Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

The 20th Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, hosted at Vivanta by Taj President in Mumbai, saw an electrifying finale as Barclays' Rohan Khanna emerged victorious once again, clinching the national champion title. Khanna, who last won in 2011, received a grand prize of ₹2,50,000 along with additional rewards, solidifying his esteemed status in the world of corporate quizzing.

Returning to an on-stage format to mark its two-decade milestone, the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2024 attracted over 21,000 participants from across India. Twelve cluster champions vied for supremacy through semi-finals, with the top contenders showcasing their encyclopedic knowledge and strategic acumen in the national finals.

Special guests, including Tata AIA's MD & CEO Venkatachalam H, and Tata Starbucks India's MD & CEO Sushant Dash, lauded the competitors for their intellectual prowess. Venkatachalam emphasized the event's role in promoting continuous learning, while Dash applauded the participants' sharpness. Celebrated cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues also shared her enthusiastic first-time experience at the quiz.

