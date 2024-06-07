Left Menu

Tamil film 'Star' out on OTT

Directed and written by Elan and produced by BVS N Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar, under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, and Rise East Entertainment, respectively, 'Star' features Kavin in the lead along with Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Geetha Kailasam in pivotal roles.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:12 IST
Tamil film 'Star' out on OTT
Poster of 'Star' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil film 'Star' has kickstarted its digital journey. The film is now out on Prime Video.

Directed and written by Elan and produced by BVS N Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar, under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, and Rise East Entertainment, respectively, 'Star' features Kavin in the lead along with Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Geetha Kailasam in pivotal roles. The official synopsis of the film read, 'Star' follows the "journey of Kalai, a determined young boy from a lower-middle-class family aspiring to become a celebrated star in the Tamil film industry. At the heart of this story is the unbreakable bond between him and his father, Pandian, a photographer. Their relationship serves as a source of solace, purpose, and redemption as they continue to face the daily struggles of life. Despite numerous challenges due to his humble origins, Kalai remains undeterred in his pursuit."

In one of his posts on social media, director Elan stated that the film Star is a tribute to his father, Stills Pandian. He captioned the post with "Star from tomorrow. I dedicate this movie to my dad STILLS PANDIAN. Humble request, please don't reveal the 3 pleasant surprises from STAR once you watch it tomorrow. The artist in me badly wants everyone to experience by themselves. Thank you" The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024