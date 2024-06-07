Tamil film 'Star' out on OTT

Tamil film 'Star' has kickstarted its digital journey. The film is now out on Prime Video.

Directed and written by Elan and produced by BVS N Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar, under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, and Rise East Entertainment, respectively, 'Star' features Kavin in the lead along with Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Geetha Kailasam in pivotal roles. The official synopsis of the film read, 'Star' follows the "journey of Kalai, a determined young boy from a lower-middle-class family aspiring to become a celebrated star in the Tamil film industry. At the heart of this story is the unbreakable bond between him and his father, Pandian, a photographer. Their relationship serves as a source of solace, purpose, and redemption as they continue to face the daily struggles of life. Despite numerous challenges due to his humble origins, Kalai remains undeterred in his pursuit."

In one of his posts on social media, director Elan stated that the film Star is a tribute to his father, Stills Pandian. He captioned the post with "Star from tomorrow. I dedicate this movie to my dad STILLS PANDIAN. Humble request, please don't reveal the 3 pleasant surprises from STAR once you watch it tomorrow. The artist in me badly wants everyone to experience by themselves. Thank you" The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. (ANI)

