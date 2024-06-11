Spotlight on Entertainment: Juneteenth, Superheroes, and Scandal

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Biden, in early Juneteenth party, vows to keep fighting for Black Americans' freedoms

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the Juneteenth holiday early on Monday with a White House concert that included singers Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle and rapper Doug E. Fresh. Biden signed a law in 2021 that made June 19, or Juneteenth, a federal holiday. It commemorates the day in 1865 - after the Confederate states surrendered to end the Civil War - when a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform a group of enslaved African Americans of their freedom under President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

'The Boys' Season 4 plunges into political polarization

Amazon Prime Video's Emmy-winning satirical superhero show "The Boys" follows a team of misfit vigilantes who call themselves "The Boys" who fight against corrupt superpowered people called "Supes." For Season 4 of the series, show creator Eric Kripke wants to give a useful warning about following the wrong leaders, especially when it comes to those who strive to divide people, like Homelander, the most powerful "Supe" who believes humans should be subservient to superpowered individuals.

Former UK pop star Gary Glitter ordered to pay sex abuse victim $650,000

Former British pop singer Gary Glitter was on Tuesday ordered to pay a woman he sexually abused as a child more than 500,000 pounds ($637,000) in damages. The 80-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, shot to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star before he was later repeatedly convicted and jailed for child sex crimes.

