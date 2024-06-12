Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Late MCA President Amol Kale

India's cricketing fraternity, including players Ajinkya Rahane and Dhawal Kulkarni, paid homage to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale, who passed away in New York. Kale, aged 47, was in the city to watch India’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. His sudden demise has left an indelible impact.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:04 IST
The cricketing community in India mourns the loss of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest in New York. The 47-year-old was there to witness India's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Ajinkya Rahane and Dhawal Kulkarni, among others, paid their last respects as Kale's remains were brought back to Mumbai. BCCI secretary Jay Shah expressed deep sorrow, hailing Kale's commitment to Mumbai cricket as exemplary.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other notable figures also paid tributes. Kale's tenure saw significant milestones, including the unveiling of Sachin Tendulkar's statue at Wankhede Stadium.

