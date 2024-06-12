Tributes Pour In for Late MCA President Amol Kale

The cricketing community in India mourns the loss of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest in New York. The 47-year-old was there to witness India's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Ajinkya Rahane and Dhawal Kulkarni, among others, paid their last respects as Kale's remains were brought back to Mumbai. BCCI secretary Jay Shah expressed deep sorrow, hailing Kale's commitment to Mumbai cricket as exemplary.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other notable figures also paid tributes. Kale's tenure saw significant milestones, including the unveiling of Sachin Tendulkar's statue at Wankhede Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)