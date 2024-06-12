Bhuvan Bam remembers his parents on Shikhar Dhawan's talk show

Left Menu

Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam appeared on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's talk show 'Dhawan Karenge'.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 22:50 IST
Bhuvan Bam and his parents (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam appeared on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's talk show 'Dhawan Karenge'. From talking about his projects to sharing his family's support during his struggle, Bhuvan poured his heart out while speaking with Dhawan on the JioCinema show.

Talking about his struggling days, an emotional Bhuvan shared, "I started my career at Saket Moti Mahal Delux along with two of my friends. I used to sing at the place and earn a living. It was there that I learned to observe, I used to watch a lot of customers and within some time I could actually guess what they wanted to eat and what they would order. I don't know how and why I learned this, but it was a great skill. Working with the waiters closely, probably helped me understand how people would think. My observation power sharpened a lot there and I got a lot of exposure." He also remembered his parents who succumbed to COVID-19.

"My parents never said nice things to me on my face, but I often overheard them appreciate my work. I wanted them to use my name and be proud and maybe get the benefit of me being a little famous, however it could never happen! My family always supported me, through thick and thin. Their love helped me keep going. YouTube was a trial and error, I was blessed and lucky enough that my hard work reached the correct audience," Bhuvan said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

