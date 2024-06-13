Jagannath Temple Gates Reopen as Promised by BJP

The historic Jagannath Temple in Puri saw a significant development as all four gates reopened to devotees on Thursday, a move supervised by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his council of ministers. The reopening, part of the BJP's election promises, marked the temple's return to pre-pandemic norms.

Closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple's gates swung open following the 'Mangal Alati' ritual, allowing devotees full access once again. The chief minister, along with his deputies, cabinet ministers, and several BJP leaders, paid their respects and conducted a 'parikrama' around the sacred complex.

Highlighting the government's commitment, Chief Minister Majhi said, "The government will vigilantly monitor the situation and take necessary steps to ensure smooth access for devotees." Additionally, a Rs 500 crore fund will be set up for the temple's ongoing management and development, as announced in the upcoming state budget.

