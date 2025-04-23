Elon Musk Recommits to Tesla Amid Profit Drop and Political Backlash

Elon Musk has announced a renewed commitment to Tesla, pledging to dedicate more time to the company starting in May. This decision follows a disappointing first-quarter earnings report, which revealed a steep 71% decline in profits.

Based in Austin, Texas, Tesla reported profits falling to USD 409 million or 12 cents a share, missing analysts' expectations. This comes amid unrest over Musk's political affiliations and his role with a government jobs-cutting group.

Despite Tesla's stock falling 40% this year, it saw a slight rebound in after-hours trading. Investors now await updates on strategic initiatives, notably a more affordable Model Y SUV and a paid driverless taxi service in Texas.

