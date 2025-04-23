Revamping the Rainbow: U.S. Moves to Ban Synthetic Food Dyes Amid Health Concerns

In a significant health policy shift, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced plans to eliminate petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the U.S. food supply. By working with industry, they seek to address potential links between food dyes and health conditions like ADHD, obesity, and diabetes, a connection that some scientists suggest needs further investigation.

During a press conference, Makary cited a study from the Lancet highlighting a link between food dyes and hyperactivity. The FDA has indicated it will begin revoking authorizations for certain dyes in the coming months, encouraging companies to transition to natural ingredients like beet juice and carrot juice.

While industry figures, including the Consumer Brands Association, push back against the perceived risks, Kennedy and Makary remain committed to fostering a healthier food supply. New regulations may target other additives, although some executives claim no formal agreements exist between regulators and companies on dye removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)