Sunny Deol Announces Border 2: India's Biggest War Film

Bollywood star Sunny Deol announced on Thursday the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster film 'Border' on its 27th release anniversary.

The upcoming film, touted as 'India's biggest war film,' will be directed by Anurag Singh, known for his work on 'Kesari' and the 'Jatt & Juliet' franchise. JP Dutta, the director of the original 'Border,' will return as a producer alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutta under the JP Films banner, with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar co-producing under T-Series.

Deol shared the announcement teaser on his official X page, captioning it, 'Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India's biggest war film, #Border2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh #TSeries #JPFilms.'

'Border,' released on June 13, 1997, is based on the Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War of 1971 and was a massive hit, known for its iconic songs penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik. The film also won three National Film Awards.

