Preserving Naga Heritage: An Appeal for Electing Indigenous Leaders
PTI | Kohima | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has issued a clarion call to the people of Nagaland, urging them to elect 'Nagas by blood and not by adoption' in the upcoming June 26 urban local body elections.
The NSF asserted that electing non-Nagas to governance roles poses a significant threat to the preservation of Naga cultural heritage.
'In collaboration with our federating units and subordinate bodies, we reaffirm the crucial importance of indigenous representation in these elections,' said the NSF Vice President Mtseisuding.
