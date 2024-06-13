Left Menu

Preserving Naga Heritage: An Appeal for Electing Indigenous Leaders

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has urged the citizens of Nagaland to elect indigenous Naga candidates in the June 26 urban local body elections to safeguard their cultural heritage. They emphasized that non-Naga representatives could undermine traditional practices and the rich history that defines the Naga identity.

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has issued a clarion call to the people of Nagaland, urging them to elect 'Nagas by blood and not by adoption' in the upcoming June 26 urban local body elections.

The NSF asserted that electing non-Nagas to governance roles poses a significant threat to the preservation of Naga cultural heritage.

'In collaboration with our federating units and subordinate bodies, we reaffirm the crucial importance of indigenous representation in these elections,' said the NSF Vice President Mtseisuding.

