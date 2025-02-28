Revolutionizing Nagaland's Agriculture: Reefer Trucks Empower Farmers

The Nagaland government has taken a significant step to transform its agricultural landscape by distributing 23 refrigerated trucks to farmer producer organizations (FPOs) across eight districts. Officials stated that this move aims to ease the transportation challenges faced by farmers in the region.

Under the FOCUS-IFAD project, facilitated by the Department of Agriculture, these vehicles are provided to 16 FPOs, seven NGOs, and other cooperatives. The initiative seeks to connect perishable goods, such as vegetables and fruits, to wider markets, ensuring economic prosperity for local farmers.

Shanavas C, the state project director of FOCUS Nagaland, emphasized the importance of this distribution, highlighting it as the first of its kind in the state. He added that with proper training provided at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong, these vehicles will significantly support the farming community's endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)