Namaste India: Flavors from Punjab at G7 Summit
An Indian restaurant in Bari, Italy, named Namaste India, is experiencing a surge in orders during the G7 Summit. The restaurant, managed by Harsh Dhanda, is serving traditional dishes to the delegation accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi is attending his first international summit since his re-election.
In the vibrant city of Bari, southern Italy, Namaste India is savoring the limelight brought by the G7 Summit. As staff hustle to accommodate a surge in orders, the restaurant is abuzz with anticipation. The venue, which specializes in traditional Punjab-inspired dishes, is catering to the delegation traveling with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending an Outreach session on Friday.
Rupinder Singh's Namaste India, under the management of Hoshiarpur-born Harsh Dhanda, has been a hub of activity in the days leading up to the summit. 'It is so exciting that we have a chance to make sure that they can get a taste of some authentic Indian flavours away from home,' remarked Dhanda passionately.
He emphasized that the restaurant only uses fresh, quality ingredients to ensure every dish meets high standards. The G7 Summit at Borgo Egnazia in nearby Fasano marks Modi's first foreign visit since winning a third term in the general election.
