Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal talks about challenges he faced portraying Guddu Pandit

Like fans, actors of 'Mirzapur' can't wait for season 3 to arrive. Ahead of the release of the third season in July, actor Ali Fazal took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the challenges he faced while reprising his role of Guddu Pandit.

"I don't know what season 3 holds but I know I have justified a graph for this particular boy who has the essence of it all who holds its innocence despite so much corruption around him. And a young boy almost at his impressionable age getting turned into all kinds of demons and things along the way because of the circumstances in the society, and he becomes what he becomes. So yes it has taken a lot out of me, I will always cherish it," he shared. He added, "It is the world that I don't belong to, it is the character I don't belong to, but I have tried to make sense of it, with the analytical approach I have to study it, the way they write, the way they think, the way he interacts with the people in those areas and of course kahaniyan, kahaniyan hain, they can be told in any perspective. In this case, you see it from Guddu's perspective. The rest of it has been the icing on the cake, there is the bodybuilder, there is a manickness, the madness that you see but these are the effects of core traumas that this person has been through."

Ali further explained how he prepared for the role. "To be able to have so much compassion that I wanted to achieve through playing this part, and also to the audiences to be able to play something like this requires someone who can see, what a person in that situation can go through or maybe any other situation, it can be endless situations in a story, I think that was my biggest challenge, to be able to put yourself away from it and look at it and without judging it just observe. So I have tried to do that I really hope it brings some heart out on the big screen or any screen where it will be watched," he said.

'Mirzapur 3' will be out on Prime Video on July 5. (ANI)

