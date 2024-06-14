Left Menu

Stree 2 to Clash with Big Names on Independence Day Release

The eagerly anticipated horror-comedy sequel, 'Stree 2,' starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is set to release on August 15, Independence Day. This new release date, announced by Maddock Films, will see 'Stree 2' competing with other major films, including Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein,' John Abraham's 'Vedaa,' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:50 IST
Stree 2 to Clash with Big Names on Independence Day Release
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated sequel to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy hit, 'Stree,' is officially slated for an August 15 release. The announcement came from the makers, who advanced the release date by two weeks.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and shared on social media platform X, 'Stree 2' will premiere on Independence Day. The film will also face stiff competition at the box office from three other big-ticket releases—Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein,' John Abraham's 'Vedaa,' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

The original 2018 film 'Stree' was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, drawing praise for its unique blend of horror and comedy. 'Stree 2,' directed by Amar Kaushik, promises to continue this legacy, further enriching Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, which includes other popular titles like 'Roohi,' 'Bhediya,' and 'Munjya.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024