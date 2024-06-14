Stree 2 to Clash with Big Names on Independence Day Release

The eagerly anticipated sequel to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy hit, 'Stree,' is officially slated for an August 15 release. The announcement came from the makers, who advanced the release date by two weeks.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and shared on social media platform X, 'Stree 2' will premiere on Independence Day. The film will also face stiff competition at the box office from three other big-ticket releases—Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein,' John Abraham's 'Vedaa,' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

The original 2018 film 'Stree' was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, drawing praise for its unique blend of horror and comedy. 'Stree 2,' directed by Amar Kaushik, promises to continue this legacy, further enriching Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, which includes other popular titles like 'Roohi,' 'Bhediya,' and 'Munjya.'

