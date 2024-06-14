Howzat to Host The Grand Winnings Cup During Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Howzat, India's leading multi-gaming app, is set to host 'The Grand Winnings Cup' during the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 from June 2nd to 29th. With a remarkable total prize pool of ₹50 crores and a grand finale prize of ₹1 crore, the campaign promises an abundance of thrilling rewards including cars, smartphones, and more, ensuring players remain thoroughly engaged throughout the T20 season.

This new initiative follows the immense success of Howzat's recently concluded 'The Grand Winnings Playground' (TGWP) tournament series, a 65-day extravaganza that captivated gaming enthusiasts nationwide during the Indian T20 league 2024. Nearly 3 crore contest entries were recorded during TGWP, highlighting the campaign's wide appeal and participants' enthusiasm.

TGWP 2024 attracted an impressive 37 lakh players competing for coveted rewards, with the top three winners taking home ₹33.59 lakhs, ₹31.32 lakhs, and ₹23.30 lakhs, respectively. Throughout the campaign, 3.54 lakh players emerged as daily winners, underscoring Howzat's commitment to producing 'Sabse Zyada Winners'. The total amount distributed exceeded ₹100 crores, including 72 cars awarded as prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Junglee Games, reflected on the campaign, stating, 'The Grand Winnings Playground has exceeded our expectations, highlighting the enthusiasm and dedication of our gaming community. Building on this success, The Grand Winnings Cup continues to provide our players with thrilling opportunities and huge rewards, reflecting Howzat's commitment to delivering the most engaging and rewarding gaming experience.' Howzat continues to innovate and enhance the fantasy sports landscape in India. Available on both Android and iOS mobile devices, Howzat is once again proving its dedication to keeping players at the forefront by ensuring a T20 cricket season filled with excitement, rewards, and unforgettable gaming experiences.

