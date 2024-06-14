Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Halts 'Maharaj' Release, Cites Religious Sentiments

The Gujarat High Court has put a hold on the release of 'Maharaj', Junaid Khan's debut film, after Vaishnava sect followers claimed it would offend their religious beliefs. The court has issued notices to relevant parties and scheduled further hearings, citing the potential for public unrest and violence.

14-06-2024
Gujarat High Court Halts 'Maharaj' Release, Cites Religious Sentiments
The Gujarat High Court has intervened to stop the release of 'Maharaj', the debut movie by Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, on Netflix. This action follows allegations by followers of the Pushtimarg sect that the film would deeply offend their religious sentiments.

Justice Sangeeta Vishen, sitting on a single-judge bench, issued the order on Thursday, postponing the film's release just a day before it was slated to premiere. The court has also sent notices to the Central Government, Netflix, and Yash Raj Films, which produced the movie, scheduling a further hearing for June 18.

The petitioners, eight members of the Pushtimarg sect, expressed concerns that the movie—allegedly based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862—could disrupt public order and incite violence. They pointed out that the film references scandalous and defamatory language that defames Hinduism and its figures.

