Bakrid Buzz: Meena Bazaar's Priceless 'Bakra Mela'

The Meena Bazaar near Jama Masjid, at the heart of the national capital, transforms into a bustling hub of Bakrid shopping, attracting throngs of buyers to its famed 'Bakra Mela'.

Traditionally lined with garment shops, the area is cleared for the 10-day 'mela' held in the lead-up to Bakrid, celebrated this year on June 16-17.

The 'mela' teems with activity, with countless goats priced at Rs 25,000 and above. Among them, a unique goat with inscriptions of 'Allah' and 'Muhammed' on its coat stands out, with bids going as high as Rs 10 lakh. Owner Mohammad Talim explains, 'These rare goats are priceless because they have Allah's name written on them. We've had a bid from Mumbai for Rs 10 lakh but haven't set a fixed price. We'll sell it to whoever bids the highest.'

'Qurbani' or sacrifice is a key aspect of Bakrid, where Muslims share the meat with family, friends, and the less fortunate.

Noor Hassan, who traveled from Uttarakhand's Haldwani, says, 'Every year during Eid, we come here to sell goats.' Prices range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh, depending on size and breed. 'We also have pairs of goats priced between Rs 1-2 lakh and plan to sell all by June 17, then return home to celebrate Eid.'

Sakir Hussain from Mewat notes that goats under 14 months old are not sacrificed. He brought 100 goats, selling 30 so far. 'After selling the rest, we'll go back to celebrate Eid with our family.'

Six to seven trucks each carrying 150-200 goats arrive daily at the 'Bakra Mela'. The most common price range is Rs 25,000-Rs 40,000, with high-value goats also finding buyers. Shahrukh Khan from Haldwani shares that goats like 'Allah Rakha' and 'Hrithik' fetch premium prices, with Hrithik sold for Rs 1.25 lakh after bargaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)