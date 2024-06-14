Left Menu

"It was fun to do scenes with her": Gulshan Devaiah on working with Harleen Sethi in 'Bad Cop'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is gearing up for the release of his web series 'Bad Cop', in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Anurag Kashyap and Harleen Sethi

Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Harleen Sethi (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is gearing up for the release of his web series 'Bad Cop', in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Anurag Kashyap and Harleen Sethi. Ahead of the release of the show, Gulshan opened up about his experience working with Harleen.

" I had seen Harleen in 'Kohraa,' which was a brilliant show, and she was great, but never met her properly, only very briefly before. We really got along well. I really like her and am very fond of her. We helped each other a lot and it was fun to do the scenes with her. She seemed genuinely interested in me and getting to know me, which always helps build on-screen chemistry. Off-screen, we would have long chats about our professional and personal lives and also about how we got into acting, and what we think about the business. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her and I am looking forward to work with her again soon," Gulshan said in a statement. Bad Cop will begin streaming from June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

