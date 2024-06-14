"I have full faith in govt...": Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta seeks justice on his 4th death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14, 2020, left everyone in shock. His fans, close friends, and family have not gotten over it till now. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti is continuously seeking justice for his untimely and shocking demise. On his 4th death anniversary, she asked for the same and said that she has full faith in the government and judicial system.

During a conversation with ANI, she said, "I have a lot of hope. That is why we have gathered today so that we can demand justice. I have full faith in our government and judicial system. And I have a feeling that we'll get to know what has happened. Honestly, and there are a lot of questions. He was fine till 13th. However, he was a little scared." The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence, which created a lot of controversy. The CBI was brought in to investigate the actor's death.

Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things. Expressing her hopes for the government and CBI, she added, "I know everyone's prayer will come true. Definitely, one day we will get the answer to all the questions."

One of his fans also remembered Sushant and shared, "Since 2016, I have known him as an actor. I was too young at that time. I took Instagram from my mom's phone and followed him, and commented on his posts. He liked one of my comments. I came to know that he's not just an actor, he is also a very good human being. All his fans are like his extended family and I am a very much part of it. We are doing prayers for his pure soul. I have full faith in government, CBI, and agencies involved in the investigation." Shweta also organised a pooja and offered prayers in memory of the late actor.

Earlier, the late actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti penned an emotional note and shared a video on her social media handle. She wrote in the post, "Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don't know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth. I'm losing my patience and feel like giving up."

She also requested authorities to find out what happened to her brother. Shweta said, "But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put your hand on your heart and ask yourself: don't we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can't it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened? PLEASE, I am requesting and pleading--help us move forward as a family. Give us the closure we deserve."

In another post, Shweta asked if SSR deserved this injustice and wrote, "Someone who wore his heart on his sleeve--was it a fault to be so pure and loving in this cruel world? It's been 4 years of injustice to Sushant. Does he deserve this?" Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and went on to receive accolades for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta'.

The actor shifted to the big screen and was seen in movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'Chhichhore', 'Dil Bechara' among others. He gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story'. The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel 'The fault in our stars'. The film went for an OTT release. (ANI)

