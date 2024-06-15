Kannada Film Fraternity Torn Over Darshan's Arrest: Silence, Support, and Criticism
Following the arrest of actor Darshan, the Kannada film industry is divided. While Ramya criticizes Darshan's influence and praises the police, Sanjjana Galrani defends him, urging for patience and fairness. The incident has sparked debates among fans and industry members, highlighting contrasting perspectives on justice and celebrity status.
Days after actor Darshan's arrest, the Kannada film industry remains largely silent, with a few notable exceptions.
Ramya, an actor-turned-politician, labeled Darshan a 'habitual offender' and questioned his influence, citing his failure to sway election outcomes. She lauded the police for their investigation.
Conversely, actor Sanjjana Galrani expressed shock over the arrest, calling June 12 a 'black day' for the industry and urging the public to allow the judicial process to unfold. She highlighted the exaggerated scrutiny celebrities face.
The arrest has intensified debates among fans and industry stakeholders, emphasizing the ongoing controversies and challenges within the Kannada film sector.
