Kannada Film Fraternity Torn Over Darshan's Arrest: Silence, Support, and Criticism

Days after actor Darshan's arrest, the Kannada film industry remains largely silent, with a few notable exceptions.

Ramya, an actor-turned-politician, labeled Darshan a 'habitual offender' and questioned his influence, citing his failure to sway election outcomes. She lauded the police for their investigation.

Conversely, actor Sanjjana Galrani expressed shock over the arrest, calling June 12 a 'black day' for the industry and urging the public to allow the judicial process to unfold. She highlighted the exaggerated scrutiny celebrities face.

The arrest has intensified debates among fans and industry stakeholders, emphasizing the ongoing controversies and challenges within the Kannada film sector.

