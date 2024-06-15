Left Menu

Honey Singh sends best wishes to Sonakshi, Zaheer amid their wedding rumours

All eyes are on Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured wedding! On early Saturday, actor's best friend and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh send best wishes to the couple.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:38 IST
Honey Singh sends best wishes to Sonakshi, Zaheer amid their wedding rumours
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All eyes are on Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured wedding! Early on Saturday, the actor's best friend and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh sent his best wishes to the couple. Taking to Instagram Stories, Honey Singh wrote, "Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's @aslisona SONAKSHI's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them."

They were recently seen in 'Kalaastar'. 'Kalaastar' is the extension of Sonakshi and Yo Yo Honey Singh's previous song Desi Kalaakar. Sonaskshi and Honey Singh collaborated after 9 years for the song. As per a source close to Sonakshi, she is expected to tie the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai.

Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer's went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them to be each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.' The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline. The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight lipped about their relationship ever since their dating rumours surfaced. They have also not publicly addressed their wedding news.Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not confirmed their relationship yet, their Instagram feed is filled with photos of each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024