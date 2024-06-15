Left Menu

Rodrigo Bentancur Apologizes to Son Heung-min for Insensitive Remarks

Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur publicly apologized to teammate Son Heung-min after making insensitive comments about South Koreans on a Uruguayan TV program. Bentancur expressed regret on Instagram, emphasizing his respect and love for Son. Son, the South Korea captain, has not responded. Both players are preparing for upcoming international matches.

Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur apologised to his team mate Son Heung-min on Friday after a video of him saying all South Korean people "look the same" had circulated online. In a short clip posted on social media this week from Uruguayan Television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asks the Uruguay international for a Spurs player's shirt, to which Bentancur replies, "Sonny's?", adding: "It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

Bentancur apologised after his comments were met with disapproval. "Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke," the 26-year-old wrote on his Instagram stories on Friday.

"You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you, brother!" Son, the Spurs and South Korea captain, did not immediately respond to an email sent to Spurs outside British business hours on Saturday.

Uruguay are in Group C with the United States, Panama and Bolivia in the Copa America, which will run from Thursday to July 14 in the U.S. South Korea have advanced to the third round of Asia's 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting on June 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

