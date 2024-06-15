Left Menu

Navya Naveli leaves fans in awe as she shares cute pic with brother Agastya Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda, who often gives fans a glimpse of her professional and personal life, posted an adorable picture with her brother, Agastya Nanda.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:39 IST
Navya Naveli leaves fans in awe as she shares cute pic with brother Agastya Nanda
Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda (image source: instagram/navyananda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Navya Naveli Nanda, who often gives fans a glimpse of her professional and personal life, posted an adorable picture with her brother, Agastya Nanda. Navya, on Friday, took to her Instagram Story to share a cute picture with Agastya Nanda.

In the picture, Navya and Agastya can be seen relaxing casually, with Navya positioned behind and Agastya holding what appears to be a close friend. Navya captioned the photo "Brothers," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Moving on to Agastya's work front, the actor made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's 2023 musical comedy 'The Archies,' portraying Archies Andrews alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja. Agastya is currently preparing for his next project, "Ikkis," where he will take on the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

On the other hand, Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She also recently held her podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024