Heartfelt Farewell to Dwarikesh Pattanayak: A Solemn Homecoming

The mortal remains of Dwarikesh Pattanayak, who died in a devastating fire in Kuwait, were brought back to West Bengal. His family, along with state officials and leaders, received his body at the airport. The village of Turka Garh was engulfed in mourning as hundreds awaited to pay their last respects.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:46 IST
The mortal remains of Dwarikesh Pattanayak, tragically killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait, were returned to his native West Bengal on Saturday morning. The 52-year-old's body arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, received by his grieving family in the presence of state Fire Minister Sujit Bose and BJP leader Agnimitra Paul.

Minister Bose stated, ''The mortal remains of Pattanayak were received at the airport and taken to his ancestral home where his family will perform the last rites.''

A somber mood has enveloped Turka Garh village, where hundreds gathered to pay their last respects to Pattanayak, who had left for Kuwait at the age of 19 and worked as a mechanical supervisor. The fire incident in Kuwait's Mangaf claimed the lives of at least 49 foreign workers, 45 of whom were Indian, and left 50 others injured.

